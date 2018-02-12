Octavius Catto
Tamala Edwards interviews Authors Daniel Biddle and Murray Dubin of the Octavius Catto biography.
'Tasting Freedom: Octavius Catto and the Battle for Equality in Civil War America', by Daniel Biddle and Murray Dubin
Tasting Freedom book
The Marian Anderson Museum
Rick Williams tours the former South Philadelphia home now turned museum of world-famous vocalist Marian Anderson.
National Marian Anderson Museum
762 S. Martin St., Philadelphia Pa. 19146
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Museum website
Temple Rhodes Scholar Hazim Hardeman
We meet Temple University's first Rhodes Scholar, Hazim Hardeman.
Banksgiving: Mood Girls
MOOD Girls | The Banksgiving Company | Facebook
Chris Banks started the non-profit called 'Banksgiving" to teach financial literacy to middle school students. The 'Mood Girls' organization helps introduce healthy eating options to teen girls.
Vitality Meditation
Christie Illeto visits New Health and Fitness Vitality Meditation on Frankford Avenue, to learn how to relieve stress and achieve mindfulness through meditation.
1856A Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Sixers Camden Summer Camp
Ducis Rodgers shows us how the Philadelphia 76ers are building community in Camden through their annual basketball clinic.
Philadelphia 76ers
Camden Youth Basketball Clinic | Instagram
Haircuts 4 the Homeless
Brennon Jones is changing the face of homelessness and giving many a new look. He gives free haircuts to those in need and is making it his mission to shed light on the homeless across the nation.
Haircuts 4 Homeless
5925 Old York Road
Facebook | Instagram
Skin by Ame
Skin by Ame is a natural, organic skincare line founded in Philadelphia with roots in Ghana, West Africa.
Facebook | Instagram
The Spice Rack
Melissa Magee visits 'The Spice Rack' in Chestnut Hill. A shop with over 250 spices.
8431 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-274-0100 | Website
Juneteenth Parade
6abc will be the media broadcast sponsor of the 2018 Juneteenth Parade and Festival this upcoming June, created by Philly music legend Kenny Gamble and the Philadelphia Community of Leaders.
The Juneteenth Parade & Festival
June 22-23
Presented by Kenny Gamble and the Philadelphia Community of Leaders
Community of leaders | Universal companies
6abc Celebrates Black media companies
Black History Celebration 2018
6abc honored independent African-American owned media companies making a difference and empowering their community in print, talk radio, independent film and the digital sphere. Honorees included: The Philadelphia Tribune; The only African-American owned talk radio WURD Radio; The BlackStar Independent Film Festival; and MyNEWPhilly.com.