HEALTH & FITNESS

NJ school takes flu precautions after student's death

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. --
A New Jersey school district is taking precautions against the flu after a student died.

North Bergen officials are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine what caused the student's death. They have not released the student's age or date of death.

However, the school superintendent posted on Facebook Monday that the district has been disinfecting its schools to prevent the spread of flu for the last three weeks.

The superintendent urged parents not to send their children to school if they have flu-like symptoms and the health department is offering flu vaccines to residents.

EMBED More News Videos

Flu cases rise in Philadelphia area. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 13, 2018.



The message read:

"Today is a sad day in the North Bergen School District as we have lost one of our own. I would like to express on behalf of the entire North Bergen School District our deepest sympathies for the family of our student, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Due to the recent flu virus outbreak, the North Bergen School District is taking every precaution possible to make each one of our schools a safe and healthy learning environment for our students. During the last three weeks each desk in our schools have been disinfected with bleach, in addition, our custodians have been spraying disinfectant on doorknobs, handles, toilets, sinks and other surfaces to help prevent the virus from spreading. We are also urging parents to not send their kids to school if they are suffering from flu-like symptoms and to get them medical assistance if they are. Additionally, the North Bergen Health Department is offering free flu vaccines to township residents.

We all stand together as a school, a district and a community during this trying time."

Dr. George Solter, Superintendent of Schools

Health officials last month said a 4-year-old girl in central New Jersey was the state's first flu-related death this season.

EMBED More News Videos

6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 12, 2018

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthn.j. newsnew jersey newshealthcheckfluflu deathstudents
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News