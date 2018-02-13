FYI PHILLY

Philadelphia Flower Show Preview

Karen Rogers has a sneak peak of some of the exhibits at the show. (WPVI)

FLOWER SHOW/HOME AND GARDEN
Karen Rogers has a preview of this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water
March 3-11
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
FLOWER SHOW
Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.; Tickets
----------

