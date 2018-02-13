U.S. & WORLD

Missing contestant from the Bachelor located

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing contestant from the Bachelor located. Maggie Ruilli reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 13, 2018. (WPVI)

There was a contestant on the "Bachelor" that was believed to be missing and was finally confirmed found while she was competing on the show.

Twenty-two-year-old Bekah Martinez, who first grabbed headlines for her young age on the show was eliminated Monday night.

From the moment she drove on to the Bachelor, Bekah Martinez stole Arie's heart and quickly became a fan favorite.

Fans became worried when Bekah's name popped up on a missing person's list.

In November, her mom told the police she hadn't been able to contact Bekah for a week.

Police say they tried to reach her daughter for her but were unsuccessful.

And then a tip came in from an unlikely source. A Bachelor Nation super fan turned super sleuth.

"I googled the 2018 contestants and when I saw her picture I knew 100 percent it was her," said Amy Bonner-Obrien, Bachelor super fan.

Bekah tweeting, "Mom, how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on the Bachelor?"

But that isn't the whole story.

"I couldn't set the record straight at the time because it would give away I was, in fact, eliminated. But, yeah, I was about a week off the show. I needed some time to get away and decompress and so I went up north up into the mountains with some friends," said Bekah.

Bekah was already off the show when her mom called the police looking for her. But she wasn't off snuggling with her new fiancé like some fans speculated. She was recovering from a broken heart.

It might be the end for Bekah this season, but who knows, there's always the Bachelorette.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldmissing womanthe bachelor
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News