Missing contestant from the Bachelor located

There was a contestant on the "Bachelor" that was believed to be missing and was finally confirmed found while she was competing on the show.Twenty-two-year-old Bekah Martinez, who first grabbed headlines for her young age on the show was eliminated Monday night.From the moment she drove on to the Bachelor, Bekah Martinez stole Arie's heart and quickly became a fan favorite.Fans became worried when Bekah's name popped up on a missing person's list.In November, her mom told the police she hadn't been able to contact Bekah for a week.Police say they tried to reach her daughter for her but were unsuccessful.And then a tip came in from an unlikely source. A Bachelor Nation super fan turned super sleuth."I googled the 2018 contestants and when I saw her picture I knew 100 percent it was her," said Amy Bonner-Obrien, Bachelor super fan.Bekah tweeting, "Mom, how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on the Bachelor?"But that isn't the whole story."I couldn't set the record straight at the time because it would give away I was, in fact, eliminated. But, yeah, I was about a week off the show. I needed some time to get away and decompress and so I went up north up into the mountains with some friends," said Bekah.Bekah was already off the show when her mom called the police looking for her. But she wasn't off snuggling with her new fiancé like some fans speculated. She was recovering from a broken heart.It might be the end for Bekah this season, but who knows, there's always the Bachelorette.