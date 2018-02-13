Far-UV light used to fight flu epidemic

A team at Columbia University has found that what's called the Far-UV light not only kills stubborn bacteria like MRSA, it can do the same against flu in enclosed spaces like lobbies and hallways.Conventional UV light, such as sunlight, can cause skin cancer.The Far-UV light is different.David Brenner from Columbia University says, "It's safe for human exposure but it's not safe for bacteria.""If we can kill the viruses while they're in the air, we really think we can take a bite of the seasonal flu epidemic."In tests, far-UV lights killed as much flu virus as expensive hospital UV devices.----------