HEALTH & FITNESS

Far-UV light used to fight flu epidemic

EMBED </>More Videos

Far-UV light used to fight flu epidemic. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 13, 2018. (WPVI)

A team at Columbia University has found that what's called the Far-UV light not only kills stubborn bacteria like MRSA, it can do the same against flu in enclosed spaces like lobbies and hallways.

Conventional UV light, such as sunlight, can cause skin cancer.

The Far-UV light is different.

David Brenner from Columbia University says, "It's safe for human exposure but it's not safe for bacteria."

"If we can kill the viruses while they're in the air, we really think we can take a bite of the seasonal flu epidemic."

In tests, far-UV lights killed as much flu virus as expensive hospital UV devices.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckflu seasonflu prevention
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News