Art of Aging: Senior brings back the typewriter

In the computer age, you may think typewriters have gone the way of the dinosaur, but a South Philly senior is leading a retro revival.There's an old-school sound on East Passyunk Avenue, these days.The once mighty typewriter is making a comeback.Bryan Kravitz, Co-owner, Philly Typewriter says, "It's just a steady stream of people bringing in machines that were sitting in the basement, sitting in the garage."Just as some people are experts on old cars, 68-year-old Kravitz knows vintage typewriters.Kravitz shared his knowledge with Action News, "The most unique thing about this one is the keyboard. It's a Cyrillic Russian keyboard," he said.He grew up in Philadelphia in a family of hot dog stand owners."My father was Lenny of Lenny's Hot Dogs," Kravitz said.He was supposed to take over the family business but, at age 18, he headed to California and made a career working in communications and sales.Until one day, he stumbled into the world of typewriter repair, connecting the next generation to a simple satisfaction.Ella Livolsi of South Philadelphia said, "I like the typewriter better. When I write a sentence and then I put a period, it dings."Kravitz also runs an apprentice program out of his shop.Typewriter mechanic Todd Yung said, "A lot of these were people's grandparents' machines and hopefully we'll pass it on to grandkids."He's tapping into the so-called digital burnout.Danielle Boccelli of Old City said, "It's kind of my generation saying we want to slow down a bit more."To keep a piece of history alive."Whatever I have left in life, I want to do that with my life," added Kravitz.------