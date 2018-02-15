PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Management says Phillies are ready to win

Jeff Skversky reports from Phillies Spring Training, February 15, 2018 (WPVI)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak loves Gabe Kapler's bold statement, the Phillies can "shock" people.

Typically reluctant to put a timetable on their rebuild, Klentak says the time is now; they're ready to turn the corner with this young core.

"Most of them came up through our system together," said Klentak. "Most of them have won at every level throughout the minor leagues. These guys don't know any other way."

Klentak feels it's time to swing for the fences after watching the way they finished last year and seeing his hitters in Clearwater crush the ball.

And while he loves the young energy, the Phillies are actively trying to add a veteran starting pitcher. They're not ruling out signing a big name by signing a free agent or making a big trade.

"Need is probably too strong a word," said Kapler. "But always- we are looking to upgrade."

But the Phillies want to be disciplined with spending money because they want to be contending for a decade, not just for one or two years.

