The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off March 3 with the theme Wonders of Water. Karen Rogers got a sneak preview of the entrance garden that promises to transport you to a magical rainforest.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water (March 3-11)
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gala Preview Party: | Tickets (Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.)
