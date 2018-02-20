FYI PHILLY

Philadelphia Flower Show preview

A look at a massive exhbit coming to the Flower Show. (WPVI)

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off March 3 with the theme Wonders of Water. Karen Rogers got a sneak preview of the entrance garden that promises to transport you to a magical rainforest.

The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water (March 3-11)
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gala Preview Party: | Tickets (Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.)
