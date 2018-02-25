SOCIETY

New trend uses avocados for proposals

EMBED </>More Videos

New trend uses avocados for proposals. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

Avocados are a delicious and very popular superfood. Now they are being used in a very peculiar way.

There's a growing trend on social media, as people surprise their loved one with rings inside an avocado.

There's even a hashtag, #AvocadoProposal.

It's become so popular that one British supermarket has launched a new sticker designating with avocados are perfect for proposal.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyavocadowedding proposalengagementbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News