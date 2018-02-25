New trend uses avocados for proposals

Avocados are a delicious and very popular superfood. Now they are being used in a very peculiar way.
There's a growing trend on social media, as people surprise their loved one with rings inside an avocado.
There's even a hashtag, #AvocadoProposal.
It's become so popular that one British supermarket has launched a new sticker designating with avocados are perfect for proposal.
