Tour bus fire temporarily shuts down I-495 northbound in New Castle County

Tour bus travelling on I-495 catches fire: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 25, 2018

NEW CASTLE, COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) --
A tour bus carrying about 3 dozen passengers from Shanghai, China was on its way from Washington to New York City when roadside emergency ignited.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along the northbound lanes of I-495, right at the ramp for Northbound I-95.

"I think it was the machine in the back," said passenger Ray Bai. "Pull over. Emergency. Everybody is out. The luggage is safe."

Raw video from DelDOT traffic camera.



I-495 at 95 was shut down for more than an hour, snarling traffic.

Passengers were taken to a nearby visitor's center until another bus could take them to their final destination.
