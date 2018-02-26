SHOOTING

2 shot and killed in Norristown

2 shot and killed in Norristown: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on February 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two people were killed in a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday on Chain Street near West Oak.

Minutes after the shots were fired some residents say you could hardly tell this quiet street would soon become the scene of a double homicide.

"No yelling, no screaming," Joseph Currera told Action News. "It was very quiet. It was so quiet, it was weird."

"I did find that very unusual for a car just to be sitting in the middle of the street with the headlights on," said Currera continued. "You know, people can leave their car on and go in the house. But then there were cars behind them, and they were beeping."

2 men killed in Norristown shooting. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2018.



Despite dozens of residents surrounding the scene, it took a few minutes for someone to call police.

Arriving officers found that car in the middle of the street with the passenger door open.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia in extremely critical condition. He would later die from his injuries.

The gunman is still on the run.

Deadly double shooting in Norristown. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2018.



By morning, the crime scene tape was down, and the flashing lights were gone. But there were still telltale signs of what occurred hours before, including doorknob tags from Norristown police asking residents for any information.

Detectives specifically reached out to those with surveillance cameras.

It appears many residents either didn't hear the gunshots or didn't feel it was safe enough to come outside. The lack of witnesses has been a challenge for police.

Still, investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard anything unusual to please come forward.

-----
