Alicia and Melissa take us to two new spots adding their own twist on Philly nightlife.
Clubhouse | Facebook
111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Concourse Dance Bar | Facebook
1635 Market St.
Philadelphia PA, 19103
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Clubhouse, Concourse Dance Bar heat up Philadelphia's club scene
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories