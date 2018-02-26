FYI PHILLY

Six minute meals: Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoush

EMBED </>More Videos

You could make this amazing Israeli Sabich Salad in just six minutes. (WPVI)

6-Minute Meals
6 Minute Meal Recipe: Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoush
Step 1: Grill the Eggplant. Slice a fresh eggplant into thick slabs (Chef Tip: Make sure the eggplant is blemish free and shiny enough that you see your reflection in the skin). Slather one side with Za'atar marinade (Chef Tip: you can buy Za'atar or just use olive oil, salt & pepper).
Grill the eggplant until tender and chop (Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the eggplant)

Step 2: Prepare fattoush salad (fattoush is a Lebanese bread salad). Use half of an old baguette (Chef Tip: you can use any variety of stale bread). Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt & pepper & toast in frying pan, in oven or even on grill (you're basically making croutons).

While the bread is toasting:
Chop up red onion (approx. 1 TSP). A dozen grape tomatoes sliced in half (Chef Tip: you can substitute any variety of tomato). Half of a medium sized cucumber, sliced and quartered. Put all vegetables into a bowl, season with a little salt, a dash of cumin, a little bit of fresh dill & olive oil then toss. Dice up toasted bread in roughly the same bite size as your vegetables and add to bowl.

Step 3: Plating

Whip tahini in blender with olive oil & lemon (Chef Tip: Pre-whip & store tahini. It keeps for a week and can be used on a variety of dishes). Swirl a heaping tablespoon of tahini onto your serving plate (Chef Tip: For an artful presentation, start in the middle of the plate; keep the hand holding the spoonful of tahini steady as you slowly spin the plate with the other hand). Spread a tablespoon of Zhug sauce on top of the whipped tahini (Chef Tip: you can buy Zhug; it's made with grilled long hot peppers & jalapenos). Add a half cup of your grilled & chopped eggplant. Finish with the fattoush salad. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyrecipe
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: FYI Philly spots new places to party around the city
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News