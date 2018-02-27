POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Montco DA investigating police-involved shooting in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office has launched an investigation into a police-involved shooting in Norristown.

Chopper 6HD was over the scene along the 200 block of East Chestnut Street Tuesday.

That's where officers reportedly encountered an armed man while investigating a disturbance.

Police said when the gunman took off running through a backyard, one of their officers shot him in the shoulder.

He's now recovering at the hospital.

