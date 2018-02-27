2 Philadelphia police officers honored for heroism

Two Philadelphia police officers thought only of their oath to serve and protect when they rushed into a burning home to save a man's life.Action News obtained the body cam video of the officers rushing into a burning home last year on the 1900 block of North 17th Street.Officers Nicholas Harper and Eugene Donahue from the 22nd District were first on the scene.Philadelphia Police Officer Eugene Donahue said, "When we got there we were met by other residents that live there. They state now, there was a man on the second floor in a wheelchair unable to get out because the elevators were down."Sure enough, there they found a man in a wheelchair on the second floor with no way of getting out.The smoke was quickly thickening so they had to make a fast decision."He was in the hallway. He couldn't move. He wasn't saying anything. So, we picked him up. Officer Harper helped me put him on my shoulder in a fireman carry," said Philadelphia Police Officer Eugene Donahue.In a matter of moments, the paralyzed man was outside.In a strange twist, the victim was soon identified as a suspect. 48-year-old Henry Flowers ended up being accused of starting the fire that nearly killed him.And it turns out it was part of an ongoing feud with another person in that same house.Flowers has since pleaded guilty to arson and related charges and is now serving a two-year sentence.In the end, police officials say in situations like these an officer's responsibility is saving lives.This was a case of two officers simply doing their jobs.Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said, "The officers went in there without regard to who may have done it and just went in there to save lives. That's what they do. That's what we do.""Hopefully, I don't have to do it again but if I do, there will be no hesitation, just go right in and do it. I Gotta do it. It's part of the job," said Donohue.------