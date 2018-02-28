Firefighters battle Moorestown fire

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --Firefighters were called to a fire in Burlington County.
The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Windermere Drive in Moorestown.
Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived on the scene.
The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 a.m.
UPDATE: The fire has been brought under control. Photos of conditions upon arrival and crews operating taken by @Moorestown_PD. pic.twitter.com/6ZWjkvs66k— Moorestown Fire (@MoorestownFire) February 28, 2018
There were no reports of injuries.
