Firefighters battle Moorestown fire

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the aftermath of a large house fire in Moorestown, N.J. on February 28, 2018.

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters were called to a fire in Burlington County.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Windermere Drive in Moorestown.
Fire breaks out in Moorestown home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.



Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived on the scene.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 a.m.



There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters battle Moorestown fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.



