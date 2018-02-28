EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3152693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire breaks out in Moorestown home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.

UPDATE: The fire has been brought under control. Photos of conditions upon arrival and crews operating taken by @Moorestown_PD. pic.twitter.com/6ZWjkvs66k — Moorestown Fire (@MoorestownFire) February 28, 2018

Firefighters battle Moorestown fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.

Firefighters were called to a fire in Burlington County.The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Windermere Drive in Moorestown.Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived on the scene.The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 a.m.There were no reports of injuries.------