HEALTH & FITNESS

Donors and recipients meet after successful 12-person kidney transplant exchange

EMBED </>More Videos

Donors and recipients meet after successful 12-person kidney transplant exchange - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
Doctors in Chicago have taken the wraps off a12-person kidney transplant exchange - what they call a remarkable "swapp-ortunity."

The 6 Donors and 6 recipients from the 3-day surgery chain met for the first time at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The 6 pairs consisted of 3 sets of friends, an aunt and a niece, second cousins, and a Good Samaritan.

None knew until they met who got who's kidney.

"I have so much to tell him. That kidney has been all over the world, and I want him to take good care of it. That kidney has eaten a lot of good food," said donor, Kim Cooper.

"It was extremely rewarding. It was a relief that we were able to get it off successfully," said Dr.Joseph Leventhal.

The chief transplant surgeon says the success of the chain speaks to the power of living donation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecktransplantkidney transplant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News