Donors and recipients meet after successful 12-person kidney transplant exchange

Doctors in Chicago have taken the wraps off a12-person kidney transplant exchange - what they call a remarkable "swapp-ortunity."The 6 Donors and 6 recipients from the 3-day surgery chain met for the first time at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.The 6 pairs consisted of 3 sets of friends, an aunt and a niece, second cousins, and a Good Samaritan.None knew until they met who got who's kidney."I have so much to tell him. That kidney has been all over the world, and I want him to take good care of it. That kidney has eaten a lot of good food," said donor, Kim Cooper."It was extremely rewarding. It was a relief that we were able to get it off successfully," said Dr.Joseph Leventhal.The chief transplant surgeon says the success of the chain speaks to the power of living donation.------