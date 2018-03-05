EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3174345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: 1 injured following police-involved shooting in Abington: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 4, 2018

A man who was shot by police in Abington Township, Montgomery County on Sunday has died.The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Jenkintown Road.According to the district attorney's office, officers responded to the home for a reported domestic disturbance that involved a stabbing.When police arrived on the scene, the D.A.'s office said the officers encountered a man in the basement of the home.The man allegedly confronted a responding officer, who opened fire.The man who was shot, a resident of the home, died at the scene. Authorities say a semi-automatic pistol was found nearby.The name of the man who died has not been released, nor has the name of the officer who opened fire.There were no further details on that initial stabbing report, nor is it known if anyone else was injured.-----