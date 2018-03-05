From Jimmy Kimmel's opening statement to "The Shape of Water's" big night to Frances McDormand's empowering speech, Aunyéa Lachelle checks in on the Oscar's numerous viral moments.
___________________________
Each week Aunyéa Lachelle brings you the latest in entertainment news and pop culture. Check out Entertainment Now exclusively on the new 6abc app and at 6abc app.
The Oscars go big on viral moments
ENTERTAINMENT NOW
More entertainment now
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories