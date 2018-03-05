ENTERTAINMENT NOW

The Oscars go big on viral moments

A look at top moments and winners from Sunday's Oscars. (WPVI)

From Jimmy Kimmel's opening statement to "The Shape of Water's" big night to Frances McDormand's empowering speech, Aunyéa Lachelle checks in on the Oscar's numerous viral moments.
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Check out which films and stars took home Oscar gold!

