Wells Fargo Center getting $250M makeover

The home of the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers will be a getting a $250-million makeover.The renovations at the Wells Fargo Center will start this summer and will focus on the mezzanine level.The Center will have more open space, with screens showing the game, menu boards, plus there will be more expansive food and beverage offerings.The renovation will also include brand new lounges, additional seating and a complete replacement of the arena's sound system.The makeover will be completed in three phases. It is scheduled to be finished by 2021.