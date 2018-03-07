WEATHER

Ardmore residents deal with new storm, power outages

Ardmore residents deal with new storm, power outages. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 7, 2018. (WPVI)

By
The amount of snow we got Tuesday can be a challenge in the best of circumstances, but for those who have been without power since last week, today's storm felt like a cruel joke.

Action News was in Ardmore along Route 30 where some residents of Haverford Township, Radnor Township, and Lower Merion Township had to deal with today's nor'easter, and are still without power from last week's storm.

Thousands of people were without power. However, PECO officials say the customers without power is down to fewer than 7,000.

It is still a lot but not nearly as much as last week's nor'easter.

The snow finally stopped in Ardmore, and cars began hitting the roads. Traffic moved nicely on Route 30, and there was even a peek of sun.

The cleanup began, and folks began shoveling their walkways. The plows have been out all day, and now you can see blacktop, however, the concern is that it doesn't freeze overnight.

Anyone shoveling should be aware, the snow is heavy, so folks need to be careful.

Meanwhile, crews continue working to restore the power.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
