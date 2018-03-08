WEATHER

Women's college basketball team pushes bus out of snow in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA --
A women's college basketball team isn't letting a snowstorm that was pounding the Northeast get in its way.

Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

The Huskies are in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

A university spokesman says the entire team and some assistant coaches "had a blast" trying to free the bus after practice.

Northeastern plays Delaware in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

