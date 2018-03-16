TRAVEL

Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Family escorted off Southwest Flight after child afraid of sitting in seat (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois (WPVI) --
There's new video that has gone viral of a family being escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight at a Chicago airport.

In the video, you can see two flight attendants talking to the family.

A witness says the child got nervous about riding on the plane Wednesday and did not want to sit in her seat.

"She said, 'you need to calm her down or you're going to get kicked off the plane with her.' He said, 'Listen, I just need a minute. Can you give me a minute? You're all in my face. I'm trying to calm her down,'" the witness said.
The witness said the child calmed down, but then the pilot announced they were returning to the gate and the flight attendants escorted the family off the plane.

Southwest released a statement saying, "We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesfamilyflight attendantairlineu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News