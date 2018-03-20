FREE FOOD

Free Rita's Italian ice for 1st day of spring

Rita's gives away free water ice for spring. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018.

It's the first day of spring and that means free Italian ice at Rita's.

From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, Rita's will be giving away free ices in stores across the country.

This is Rita's 26th annual first day of spring celebration.

Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream!


In addition, Rita's is giving away a three-day, two-night 'Ultimate Hooky Trip' to Miami.

The trip will be awarded to the contestant who posts the best excuse to ditch their daily responsibilities on the first day of spring in order to get their free Italian ice.

You can enter on the Rita's Facebook page.

