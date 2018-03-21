1 dead in North Philadelphia fire, ambulance crashes on way

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly fire in North Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire in North Philadelphia killed one man and injured two firefighters.

The fire started around midnight Wednesday on the 1800 block of North 21st Street.

As the third floor of the rowhome started to collapse, a firefighter on the second floor had to be pulled from the building.

He and a colleague are both in stable condition.

Crews found a male victim dead inside the home. His identity has not been released.

Two Philadelphia medics headed to the fire were injured when their ambulance took down a traffic light and crashed into a post office.

EMBED More News Videos

Medics injured responding to North Phila. fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018.



The ambulance spun out of control after colliding with an SUV at 20th Street and Fairmount Avenue in Spring Garden.

That SUV landed on the sidewalk up against a parked car.

Both medics were treated at the scene for injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrashaccidentfireambulanceNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News