School superintendent accused of bullying by former student

School superintendent accused of bullying by former student. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A former student showed up at a school board meeting in Texas, and confronted the now superintendent -- accusing him of being a bully.

It's an encounter decades in the making, and it was all caught on camera.

Greg Barrett says when he was a student at the school in 1975 he went by his legal name Greg Gay.

He says he was a victim of bullying by Lance Hindt.

In the 70s they were students together at the junior high school.

Hindt is now the superintendent.

Greg says the bullying was so severe he tried to take his own life.

Greg says he wanted to come forward to make policy changes, and to make teachers and administrators more accountable.

Hindt says he doesn't remember Gay, and adds that he never took part in bullying.

