Hard-hit Burlington Co. digging out after nor'easter

Burlington County saw some of the highest snow totals from nor'easter number four.This winter has been rough on the trees around here, with piles and piles of branches and sticks stacked up by Thursday.The good news: snow started to melt by the afternoon as the March sun was shining brightly. Stacks of sticks lined roads - brought down by the heavy wet snow that fell through the day yesterday.In Mt. Laurel, a large branch fell in Florence Ruggiero's yard."The limb from this tree, but it was as big as a tree," she said.A last snowman stood standing even as the snow melted away. Some said it was a pretty sight last night as this snow fell."We just got ourselves a bottle of whiskey and watched the snow come down," said Jim Demworth of Mount Laurel.Then came the work Thursday, and all this snow had to go."The vistas last night with the snow all over the trees, it was quite beautiful," said Demworth. "We enjoyed that and then realized that we had to come out and shovel it."A snow blower sure proved well worth the money this winter season - even getting a workout into spring."I bought this in the fall. It cost a lot of money and it's worth every dime," said Rene Demyunck. "I guess this is the way it's going to be. 60 degrees in January and February. Global warming and then this stuff in March. Everything is screwed up."