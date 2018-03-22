Baby giraffe takes his first steps at a Florida zoo

The latest addition to a Florida zoo took his first steps this week.Brevard Zoo's male giraffe calf was born on March 17.The calf, which does not yet have a name, weighs 158 pounds and is 6'3.5" tall.He was born to 16-year-old Milenna and 18-year-old Rafiki, according to local media reports.The zoo posted a clip of the calf's first steps to Facebook, saying "Those long legs don't always work on the first try! Don't worry -- he was standing and walking like a champ within 45 minutes."Since it's posting, the video has garnered over 19,000 views.The calf and his mother will remain behind the scenes for a few weeks before joining the public viewing area.------