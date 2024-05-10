Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philly; child grazed by bullet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left a man dead and two others injured, including a young child.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 23-year-old man was found shot to death inside a white Chevy Malibu on 28th Street, on the South Philadelphia side of the Passyunk Avenue Bridge.

Police believe the man was shot and he was able to drive a short distance from the shooting scene before the vehicle crash.

Chopper 6 over deadly triple shooting in SW Philly on May, 9, 2024.

According to witnesses, a 9-year-old girl ran out of the white Chevy Malibu after it came to a rest. A good Samaritan took her to the 1st police district where they learned she suffered a graze wound to the head.

She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

It's believed she was a passenger of the Chevy Malibu and related to the 23-year-old victim, according to Small.

Back near the shooting scene at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue, police found a 46-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his back inside an Acura.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Small says at least 26 shots were fired and roughly 10 bullets hit the Chevy Malibu.

Police do not believe the Acura was hit by gunfire.

"He may have been on foot and was able to get into his vehicle after being shot," said Small of the 46-year-old victim.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Small said the young girl was very lucky she didn't suffer more serious injuries.

"All 10 of the bullet holes we found went through the passenger's side of the vehicle. Most of them went through the front passenger's side door, where she was sitting. So she is extremely lucky. Although she shot, she's lucky because she's only hit once," said Small.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

