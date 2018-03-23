EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3249937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash on Pa. Turnpike: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 23, 2018.

All lanes are back open on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a fiery dump truck crash in Montgomery County.The incident happened after 5:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes approaching the exit for Route 611 in Willow Grove.Action News is told a dump truck struck a barrier wall at an underpass and burst into flames.Chunks of the barrier wall flew into the eastbound lanes, disabling several vehicles on that side of the highway.Traffic was down to one lane in the westbound lanes as first responders arrived to put out the fire and clear the damaged dump truck.There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.Westbound traffic was backed up for hours approaching the scene.Eastbound traffic was slow as well, due to the disabled vehicles on the left shoulder of the highway.The crash was finally cleared from the westbound lanes by 10 a.m., but delays persisted.There was no word what caused the driver of the dump truck to lose control, striking the barrier.------