Freebie Friday: Easter egg hunt, pet photos and send your name to space!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's time for Freebie Friday and there's lots of Easter fun as we hop towards the holiday!
FREE EASTER EGG HUNT
On Saturday, March 24, the East Passyunk neighborhood is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11am outside of the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center. During the event, kids can decorate eggs, take pics=tures with the Easter bunny and hunt for eggs filled with toys and candy.
FREE HATCHIMALS SCAVENGER HUNT
Also on Saturday March 24, participating Target stores are offering a free Hatchimals Scavenger Hunt Event. From 10am to 1pm, kids can pick up a basket, decorate it at the craft table and then join in for a store-wide hunt for Hatchimals. There are also free snacks!
FREE PET PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY
Petsmart is offering free pet photos with pets all weekend long. From 12pm-4pm on both March 24 and 25, visit your local PetSmart store and get a free digital file of the picture.
FREE CHIPS AND SALSA
If you join the new Chili's restaurant rewards program, you'll get free chips and salsa OR a free non-alcoholic drink on EVERY visit. THat's right - every time! Download the app to get started and sign up for the Chili rewards. There are also other freebies throughout the year.
SEND YOUR NAME TO THE SUN
How's this for a hot freebie? NASA is sending a spacecraft to the Sun, and they want to send a little piece of you along with it. Give them your name and you can be included on their Hot Ticket. They will send it on board the Parker Solar Probe, which is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center next year.
