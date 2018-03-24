NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in swamp

Eight New Jersey State Troopers worked together to help save a man who was stuck in a swamp in Union County.Officials say the man got stuck while trying to get to the other side.The first two troopers on the scene on the shoulder of the turnpike broke off a tree limb but the victim couldn't hold onto it.More troopers arrived and they formed a human chain.One officer grabbed a flotation device and used it to pull the man to safety.------