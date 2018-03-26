INSIDE STORY

Pennsylvania's Gerrymandering issue and the upcoming congressional elections

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Story - March 25, 2018 (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Previewing PA's congressional race

The panel takes a look at what promises to be an intriguing local election season. (WPVI)

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the Supreme Court ruling to keep the newly drawn PA Congressional Maps as GOP leaders renew calls to impeach a PA Supreme Court Justice due to the gerrymandering case.
Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini disuss local contestants headed to Hollywood
We all know the Delaware Valley is full of talent and now several local talents are heading to Hollywood Week on American Idol as the competition heats up.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel looks at the headlines Larry Krasner's criminal reform plans are making around the country.


More congressional candidates run - close to 100 submit paperwork statewide to run, as eyes are on Chester County's Rep. Ryan Costello (R) as he is said to be considering retiring.
EMBED More News Videos

The Insiders highlight four stores that warrant more attention.

MLK's granddaughter, Emma's silence and other powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Student survivors from Parkland and other activists whose lives had been touched by gun violence made emotional pleas for change.

Other topics include: Is Philly's lack of a robust tech economy hurt its chance so land Amazon's 2nd Headquarters, D.A. Larry Krasner's latest efforts on criminal justice reform; should suburban schools take the lead from urban schools and have metal detector, and should we #DeleteFacebook after the data mining scandal with Cambridge Analytica? Catch the Inside Story, Sundays on 6abc.

This week's panel is comprised of Nia Meeks, Sam Katz, Nelson Diaz, and Dom Giordano.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside storylarry krasnerrepublicanselection 2018
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INSIDE STORY
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
Inside Story: National Immigration debate comes to Philly
Watch Inside Story: Mayor Kenney responds to audit of city accounting
Watch June 27 Inside Story: Migration separation story reaches Del. Valley
Watch Inside Story: What is happening with the city of Philadelphia's finances?
More inside story
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News