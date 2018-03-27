SPORTS

Fans anxiously wait for Villanova Final Four gear

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans anxiously wait for Villanova Final Four gear. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
You can feel the excitement Tuesday on the Villanova campus about the Wildcats making it to the final four in Radnor Township.

Everyone is anxiously waiting for that final four gear. Workers started printing up merchandise on Sunday.

Students have been flocking the school's bookstore hoping to score some of the merchandise but so far, the wait continues.

When the shipment arrives, the bookstore will post a message on social media alerting students.

Merchandise will include the standard hats and shirts and other items The store manager say when the shipment arrives, it will go fast.

The Wildcats took out Texas Tech to earn their post in the final four - now fans and students are waiting for the gear that will give them bragging rights.

Rachel Maciag from the University Store,"Will have T-shirt's ranging from 25-32 dollars, and hats will range from 25- 0 dollars. Customers can order online and it ships when the products are ready. We do think it is going to go fast. We have been getting nonstop phone calls and emails about whether or not the product is here."

So again, an exact time is not clear, but the final four Merchandise will be in sometime today. An alert will be put out on social media.

The Wildcats face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newsfinal fourvillanovaNCAAcollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News