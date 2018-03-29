City Councilman David Oh takes stand in trial of stabbing suspect

Trial continues for Councilman David Oh's alleged attacker: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 27, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City Councilman David Oh spent two-and-a-half hours on the witness stand Tuesday, describing his harrowing experience from last spring when he was stabbed outside his Southwest Philadelphia Home during a robbery attempt.

In court, Oh for a third time identified Shawn Yarbray, now age 25, as the man who stabbed him in the left side and slashed him in the right arm when he confronted the 58-year old council member demanding his wallet and car keys.

Oh said he was unloading the back of his SUV when Yarbray attacked him.

Oh said the encounter lasted 8 to 10 minutes, with Yarbray lunging at him more than 10 times with a 5-inch blade that has never been recovered.

However, Oh said he does not believe Yarbray wanted to kill him.

Oh identified Yarbray by picking him out of a police array of mug shots.

Sam Stretton, Yarbray's veteran attorney, says this is a case of mistaken identity and reasonable doubt.

Stretton said his client will take the stand to deny the charges against him.

