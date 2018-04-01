CRASH

Man killed in Chester Co. crash involving garbage truck ID'd

EAST BRANDYWINE TWP., Pa. --
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Chester County.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that 25-year-old Christopher Estes of Honey Brook was trapped in a sedan after the collision just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in East Brandywine Township.

Police said he was freed and then taken to Brandywine Hospital, where he died. The waste truck driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews also responded to a separate crash Friday night in which a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. Firefighters and bystanders helped remove the woman, who was later pronounced dead at Brandywine Hospital. Her name hasn't been released.

EMBED More News Videos

1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 31, 2018.



Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation but released later that night.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidentcollisionEast Brandywine Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
CRASH
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More crash
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News