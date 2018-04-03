Family seeks answers in West Chester nursing home fire

Family seeks answers in West Chester nursing home fire. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A devastated family is on a quest for answers about last year's deadly nursing home fire in West Chester.

Eighty-five-year-old Theresa Malloy is one of four residents killed in the November blaze at Barclay Friends.

Now, attorneys hired by her family say the water to the fire sprinkler system was off at the time.

And, they say, the alarm system for those sprinklers failed to work.

"The two of those in combination was alarming to say the least. They raise red flags about whether and how this occurred. Who turned off the water, why did they turn off the water? Why didn't the alarm work? These are questions that the family wants answered," said attorney Robert Mongeluzzi.

The attorneys for the victims' families are now waiting for ATF investigators to issue their report.

In the meantime, Action News has reached out to the owner of Barclay Friends for comment, but we have not yet received a response.

