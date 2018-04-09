PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers release playoff schedule

EMBED </>More Videos

Flyers playoff schedule begins Wednesday. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philly, are you ready for playoff hockey?

The Philadelphia Flyers begin Round 1 of the NHL playoffs in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The second game is Friday in Pittsburgh.

Both Game 1 and Game 2 are 7 p.m. start times.

Game 3 is in Philadelphia on Sunday with a 3 p.m. puck drop.

The series stays in Philly for Game 4 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

And if necessary, Game 5 returns to Pittsburgh on Friday, April 20.

Game 6 would be in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 22.

And a decisive Game 7 would finish the series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 24.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyersnhl playoffs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Former Senators, Flyers, Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery dead
Flyers, NHL community remember Ray Emery
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Flyers captain Claude Giroux gets married
Roundtable: The best and worst deals in the first wave of NHL free agency
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News