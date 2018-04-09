Philadelphia Flyers release playoff schedule

The battle is set.



Philly, are you ready for playoff hockey?The Philadelphia Flyers begin Round 1 of the NHL playoffs in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.The second game is Friday in Pittsburgh.Both Game 1 and Game 2 are 7 p.m. start times.Game 3 is in Philadelphia on Sunday with a 3 p.m. puck drop.The series stays in Philly for Game 4 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.And if necessary, Game 5 returns to Pittsburgh on Friday, April 20.Game 6 would be in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 22.And a decisive Game 7 would finish the series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 24.