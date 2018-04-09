SYRIA

Local Syrian immigrants distressed over war-torn homeland

EMBED </>More Videos

Local Syrian immigrants react to wartorn conditions: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 9, 2018 (WPVI)

By
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Inside the Syrian Arab American Charity Association, many Syrian natives are distressed over images from the war-torn country.

"Most of my family members are here but the entire Syrian community is my family," said Samir Georges. "That's my motherland, so it really hurts."

Volunteers continue organizing boxes of food for people who need help in the Allentown community, not only for refugees and fellow Syrians who have come to the United States but for anyone in need.

At least 40 people, including children, were killed this weekend during a poisonous gas attack in a suburb of Damascus.

On Sunday, President Trump accused Russia and Iran.



There was more bloodshed Monday on a Syrian air base, where 14 were killed after warplanes fired missiles.

Tonight the volunteers in Allentown are not saying who they think is responsible. Instead, they are focusing on how leaders can make this end.

"It's a heartbreaker. I wish it would stop. I wish there was a solution instead of fighting," said Georges. "Whether a kid or an adult I hate to see anybody get hurt like that. Nobody deserving it whether it's true the government behind it or not it's just a guess, you hear both sides of the story."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newssyria
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SYRIA
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov issues statement on Syria strikes
Russia says alleged chemical attack in Syria staged by UK
Trump says Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Trump warns Russia: "Get ready" for attack on Syria
More syria
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News