Body found behind apartment complex in Penndel, Bucks Co.

PENNDEL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County officials are investigating the discovery of a body behind an apartment complex in Penndel.

The body was found shortly before 3 p.m. Friday behind the Mill Creek Apartments, located in the 100 block of Robbins Avenue.

Police say the body of a 64-year-old resident, who is reported to suffer from a medical disability, was found lying face down in the creek behind the apartments.

There is no evidence of foul play.

The man's name is not being released at this time.

No word yet on a cause of death or how long the he had been there.

