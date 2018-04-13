SEPTA police K-9 removed from its handler returned after medical ailment discovered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's a new chapter in the saga of a SEPTA Police K-9 removed from its handler earlier this month.
The story sparked a petition drive, congressional intervention and lots of talk.
Abal the K-9 was reassigned to a new handler this week who noticed the dog was having trouble performing certain tasks.
Penn vets discovered a bulging disc in Abal's back.
Abal has since been treated by the doctors, and is resting comfortably.
Based on the diagnosis, SEPTA has decided to retire the dog from active duty and return Abal to the family of Officer Richard Galanti.
SEPTA is moving quickly to find a replacement for Abal.
