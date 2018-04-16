Jenkintown (WPVI) --Winter has been desperately hanging on but spring planting season upon us.
Karen Rogers got some tips from our friends at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on building a pretty, mood-boosting window box.
PHS Gardening Series at Meadowbrook Farm
Thursdays through September (The first Thursdays of the month are free)
1633 Washington Lane
Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-887-5900
email: phs-info@pennhort.org
https://phsonline.org/events/thursday-gardening-series
https://meadowbrookfarm.org