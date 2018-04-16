FYI PHILLY

Now we make our own window boxes. (WPVI)

Jenkintown (WPVI) --
Winter has been desperately hanging on but spring planting season upon us.
Karen Rogers got some tips from our friends at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on building a pretty, mood-boosting window box.
PHS Gardening Series at Meadowbrook Farm
Thursdays through September (The first Thursdays of the month are free)
1633 Washington Lane
Jenkintown, PA 19046

215-887-5900
email: phs-info@pennhort.org
https://phsonline.org/events/thursday-gardening-series
https://meadowbrookfarm.org
