AUTOMOTIVE

Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco station damages vehicles

(Shutterstock)

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
New Jersey police say bad gasoline at a Sunoco station damaged several vehicles.

Ocean Township Police Lt. Timothy Torchia tells NJ.com tests Wednesday showed the Sunoco fuel had "a significant amount of water." Torchia says 12 drivers have filed complaints.

The gasoline was delivered before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Torchia says the mishap isn't a criminal matter.

Local and state agencies are investigating the matter. The station has been closed.

Ocean Township police advise anyone having car problems due to this gasoline issue to call 1-800-Sunoco1.

On Monday, a batch of bad gasoline made for a rough start to the week for some drivers in the Lehigh Valley.

EMBED More News Videos

Batch of gas causes problems for drivers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018.


Drivers say they stopped to refuel at a Sunoco station at the Bandit Truck Stop off Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township on Monday, but they did not make it very far.

A Sunoco manager believes a faulty cap allowed water to seep into the supply of "super" and "plus" gasoline.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiven.j. newsnew jersey newsdrivinggas stationOcean Township
Related
Bad gasoline stops Pa. drivers, damages cars
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
What's the Deal: Person to person car rentals
Matt O'Donnell tests exotic cars ahead of this weekend's Super Car Show
Digital license plates tested in California
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
More Automotive
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News