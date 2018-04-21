ENTERTAINMENT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends special message to student who invited him to prom

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends special message to student who invited him to prom

STILLWATER, Minnesota (WPVI) --
A high school student in Minnesota got quite the surprise this week when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hijacked her school's morning announcements to deliver a message.

Video posted to the Stillwater Area High School Facebook page shows high school senior Katie Kelzenberg stunned as she listened to a message from Johnson, which he recorded after she sent a Tweet inviting him to her senior prom.

Johnson stated that he would unfortunately be unable to attend the prom due to his filming schedule.

However, as a gift to her, he rented out a local movie theatre for Kelzenberg and 232 of her closest friends to see his latest movie "Rampage", with snacks and drinks all on him.

He also encouraged a "chivalrous, gentleman of a boy" to ask Kelzenberg to prom, or if she so desired, to just go with her friends and have fun.



