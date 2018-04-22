PHILLY PROUD

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Center Jason Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin helped unveil a renovated playground in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

The upgraded 7.5-acre Smith Playground also includes turf fields, basketball courts and a recreation building.

The site at 24th and Jackson streets is one of the largest and most heavily used parks and recreation facilities in Philadelphia.



In a tweet, Eagles defensive end Chris Long said, "Awesome work as always by Connor Barwin."


