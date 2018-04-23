Made in Philly: Hardena
Melissa Magee checks out a tiny Indonesian spot in South Philly that just earned big props from the James Beard Foundation.
Hardena | Facebook
1754 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-271-9442
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Small South Philly restaurant earning big praise
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories