Study: Caffeine in the womb linked to child obesity

High caffeine linked to child weight gain. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Pregnant women are told to limit coffee to one cup a day, but new research says even that is a problem.

A study says that one cup could put the unborn baby on a path to obesity.

Researchers in Norway studied 50,000 pregnant women over 11 years.

They found exposure to any caffeine level while in the womb was associated with a heightened risk of the child being overweight by age 3 and 5.

As with all medical decisions, if you are pregnant and wondering what to do now about coffee or other drinks with caffeine, consult with your doctor.

