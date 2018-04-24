POLITICS

Mental health gun law clears state Senate in Delaware

Mental health gun law clears state Senate in Delaware.

A new gun bill cleared the state Senate in Delaware Tuesday.

The Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act is expected to be signed by governor John Carney.

The bill requires health professionals report to law enforcement, anyone, they believe presents a danger to themselves or others.

If a judge agrees, the person would have to relinquish their firearms.

The bill would prohibit a person committed to a hospital for treatment of a mental condition from possessing or obtaining a firearm.

Under current state law, people involuntarily committed to a mental institution are banned from owning guns.

