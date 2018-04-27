VIRAL

Man attempts to sell his 1999 Toyota Corolla using funny, viral Craigslist ad

EMBED </>More Videos

A man's brutally honest Craigslist ad about his car is going viral.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas --
A Houston man put an ad for his 1999 Toyota Corolla on Craigslist that has since gone viral.

The funny ad tries to convince potential buyers exactly why they should purchase the vehicle, asking, "You want a car that gets the job done? You want a car that's hassle free? You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well, look no further."

When giving the details on the vehicle, the man assured anyone that "you could take the engine out of this car, drop it off the Golden Gate Bridge, fish it out of the water a thousand years later, put it in the trunk of the car, fill the gas tank up with Nutella, turn the key," and still, the car would start right up.

When making a list of the things this car is old enough to do, he makes it known that voting, consenting to sex, and renting a car are included.

Ironically, the former owner who works for the software industry sold the car before the ad even made its rounds on the internet.

He says the car sold, because someone saw a sign on it. Meaning the sale had nothing to do with the Craigslist ad.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcarcraigslistviraltoyotaFunny photosHoustonJersey Village
VIRAL
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
Morris Animal Refuge responds to San Diego newspaper 'parasite' headline
'Plane bae' woman calls story an invasion of privacy
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair
More viral
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News