ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

An interview with the 'Godmother of Chinatown'

EMBED </>More Videos

Nydia Han goes 1-on-1 with Cecilia Moy Yep, a founding member of the Philly Chinatown Development Center. (WPVI)

Nydia Han sits down with Cecilia Moy Yep, known as the 'Godmother of Chinatown'.

Back in 1969, she fought the City of Philadelphia and PennDOT to spare the real estate around her beloved Chinese Catholic Church Holy Redeemer during the Vine Street Expressway expansion.

She was a founding member of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Center and helped thwart other impending construction from impacting Chinatown, the city's center of Asian cultural heritage.

Learn more about this Philly "she-ro" in the video above!

6abc Philly Proud celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2018, recognizing the accomplishments of Asian Americans making a difference in the Delaware Valley community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyAsian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Nydia Han catches up with Chinatown activist Cecilia Moy Yep
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Watch Visions '18: '#ThisIsAmerica', and a celebration of Asian American heritage
Visions 2018: Jean Shin Collections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Watch Visions 2018: Teen Dynamo Ashraya Ananthanarayanan
Visions 2018: Perla's Kamayan Feast
More Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News